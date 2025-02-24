Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Tulsa metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 12

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 8

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 5

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 1

You may also like: As more states adopt traffic enforcement cameras, here's where Texas stands

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Horseshoe Bay

- Typical home value: $739,923

- 1-year price change: -1.5%

- 5-year price change: +47.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Kendalia

- Typical home value: $808,928

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. The Hills

- Typical home value: $810,063

- 1-year price change: -1.6%

- 5-year price change: +52.9%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Prosper

- Typical home value: $817,285

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +71.2%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Double Oak

- Typical home value: $825,353

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +61.9%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

You may also like: Counties in Texas where landslides pose the greatest threat

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Sunrise Beach

- Typical home value: $844,761

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Terrell Hills

- Typical home value: $848,592

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +36.2%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Colleyville

- Typical home value: $874,686

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.5%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Stacker

#22. Bee Cave

- Typical home value: $875,204

- 1-year price change: -2.3%

- 5-year price change: +49.8%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Round Mountain

- Typical home value: $878,246

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

You may also like: How many people are receiving mental health treatment in Texas

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Driftwood

- Typical home value: $924,411

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +60.6%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Shavano Park

- Typical home value: $927,634

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Olmos Park

- Typical home value: $945,514

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +34.0%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Sunset Valley

- Typical home value: $953,691

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.2%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Volente

- Typical home value: $996,460

- 1-year price change: -3.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.1%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Best scenic drives in Texas

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Copper Canyon

- Typical home value: $1,013,939

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +70.8%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Lucas

- Typical home value: $1,051,733

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +68.3%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Parker

- Typical home value: $1,067,172

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +68.6%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Bellaire

- Typical home value: $1,081,308

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Hill Country Village

- Typical home value: $1,179,556

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

You may also like: Teen drug use varies by state. Here's how Texas compares.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Round Top

- Typical home value: $1,196,978

- 1-year price change: +10.2%

- 5-year price change: +94.8%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Southlake

- Typical home value: $1,209,893

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +72.4%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Lost Creek

- Typical home value: $1,244,398

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Bartonville

- Typical home value: $1,282,072

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +78.7%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. West Lake Hills

- Typical home value: $1,926,412

- 1-year price change: -5.6%

- 5-year price change: +63.5%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Where refugees in Texas are arriving from

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Rollingwood

- Typical home value: $2,233,989

- 1-year price change: -7.2%

- 5-year price change: +75.4%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. University Park

- Typical home value: $2,251,969

- 1-year price change: +8.1%

- 5-year price change: +80.4%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Westover Hills

- Typical home value: $2,504,026

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +74.1%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Highland Park

- Typical home value: $2,639,686

- 1-year price change: +7.2%

- 5-year price change: +90.7%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Westlake

- Typical home value: $2,888,231

- 1-year price change: +10.1%

- 5-year price change: +83.5%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

You may also like: The most popular poker players in Texas