As Chris Stapleton headlines Healing Appalachia, the Matthew Perry Foundation helps out

Chris Stapleton (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard
The Matthew Perry Foundation is pitching in to help the Healing Appalachia festival.
Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers are set to headline the Sept. 19-20 musical extravaganza that also features Molly Tuttle, Lukas Nelson, Blackberry Smoke, The Infamous Stringdusters and many more.

Put on by the West Virginia-based nonprofit Hope in the Hills, the sixth annual festival works to further addiction recovery in the region. As part of this year's festival, the foundation honoring the Friends star will provide housing and amenities for more than 400 volunteers camping on-site, as well as 500 more day volunteers.

Tickets for the Healing Appalachia festival are on sale now.

