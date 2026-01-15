Chris Stapleton expands the 2026 All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton is adding four new concerts to his 2026 All-American Road Show.

Thanks to demand, the ACM male vocalist of the year is adding second shows June 27 in North Charleston, South Carolina; July 11 in Chula Vista, California; July 25 in George, Washington; and July 30 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Tickets for the new stops go on sale Friday.

Currently, Chris has a top-20 hit with "A Song to Sing" with Miranda Lambert, just as his breakthrough, "Tennessee Whiskey," became the only country song in history to be certified Double Diamond, moving 20 million units.

