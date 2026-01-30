Chris Janson's wife is the muse behind 'Easy to Love, Harder to Hold'

Chris Janson didn't have to look very far for the inspiration for his new track, "Easy to Love, Harder to Hold." It was his wife, Kelly Roland.
He co-wrote and co-produced the new tune, which is his first new music since August's Wild Horses album.
"'Easy to Love, Harder to Hold' is about a free and charismatic girl living her best life!" Chris says. "This is exactly how I felt the moment I met my wife, Kelly. We actually wrote this together with the late Pat Bunch."
The new track follows his radio single, "Me & A Beer," which is just one spot away from the top 20.
Chris' Wild Horses Untamed Tour rolls on Friday night in Effingham, Illinois.
