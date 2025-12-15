Chris Janson's dad taught him the reason for the season

Chris Janson currently has a top-30 hit with the lighthearted "Me and a Beer." And even though he's known for feel-good songs like "Buy Me a Boat" and "Fix a Drink," there's a deeper side to the country hitmaker, especially when it comes to the holidays.

"I have to attribute a lot to my dad for always making Christmas about someone else," Chris reflects. "He would always pick a family who needed something or families who needed something, and he always kinda prodded me that way."

"You know, there were a lot of presents and things," he continues. "But as we all know as adults, especially now — and I knew as a kid, too, I've always been kind of aware of it — presents don't mean a whole lot. It's really about the gift of giving and really the blessing of someone receiving it who needs it."

Much of Chris' charitable work stems from the sale of his signature hat at Bass Pro Shops.

While he's yet to record a full-fledged holiday album, he's well on his way. In 2024 he rerecorded "Christmas in Dixie" with Alabama, which joins his cover of "Holiday Road," the original "It Is Christmas" and "Run Run Rudolph," from the 2019 CMA Country Christmas special.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.