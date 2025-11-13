Cheapest gas stations in every state Nov. 13, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Army/Air Force Exchange Svc (1167 Fremont Rd, Fort McClellan): $2.29

#2. Costco (8094-A Highway 72 West, Madison): $2.37

#2. Exxon (8500 Madison Pike, Madison): $2.37

Alaska

#1. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.44

#1. Shell (175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer): $3.44

#1. Shell (3950 S Knik Goose Bay Rd, Wasilla): $3.44

Arizona

#1. Speedway (1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista): $2.49

#1. Valero (3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista): $2.49

#3. Walmart (2565 E Commerce Center Pl, Tucson): $2.55

Arkansas

#1. Phillips 66 (1213 S 2nd St, Cabot): $2.32

#1. Mighty Market (200 S Harkrider St, Conway): $2.32

#3. Dodge's Store (640 E Grand Ave, Hot Springs): $2.34

California

#1. Feather Falls Mini Mart (6032 Lower Wyandotte Rd, Oroville): $3.49

#2. Lucky 7 Fuel Mart (13450 US-101 N, Smith River): $3.57

#3. EZ Trip (1451 S Madera Ave, Madera): $3.59

Colorado

#1. Shell (9001 I-76 Service Rd, Henderson): $2.11

#2. Costco (5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada): $2.22

#2. Sam's Club (7370 W 52nd Ave, Arvada): $2.22

Connecticut

#1. Costco (405 Hartford Rd, New Britain): $2.71

#2. Gulf (301 Berlin Tpke, Berlin): $2.72

#3. BJ's (507 New Park Ave, West Hartford): $2.73

Delaware

#1. BJ's (124 Sunset Blvd, New Castle): $2.67

#2. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.72

#2. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.72

Florida

#1. Tom Thumb (1405 E 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola): $2.47

#2. Tom Thumb (1096 Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach): $2.48

#3. Dodge's Store (1 Eglin Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.49

Georgia

#1. Patel's Grocery (4464 GA-198, Homer): $2.17

#2. Chevron (3033 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd, Suwanee): $2.36

#3. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.39

Hawaii

#1. Costco (4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei): $3.69

#1. AAFES (Hangar Ave, Hickam AFB): $3.69

#1. AAFES (Bldg 1760 Kuntz Ave, Hickam AFB): $3.69

Idaho

#1. Conoco (37915 S US-95, Worley): $2.82

#2. Plummer Quick Stop (300 10th St, Plummer): $2.89

#3. Conoco (165 N US-95, Plummer): $2.92

Illinois

#1. BP (1805 W Fayette Ave, Effingham): $2.67

#1. Murphy USA (1206 Ave. Of Mid America, Effingham): $2.67

#1. QuikTrip (1320 N 3rd St, Effingham): $2.67

Indiana

#1. Casey's (560 E Northfield Dr, Brownsburg): $2.46

#2. Meijer (20 W Spring Mill Pointe Dr, Westfield): $2.49

#3. Murphy USA (5210 Pearl Dr., Evansville): $2.56

Iowa

#1. Costco (2790 E 53rd St, Davenport): $2.38

#1. Costco (2790 E 53rd ST, Davenport): $2.38

#3. Sam's Club (4201 S York St, Sioux City): $2.39

Kansas

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2400 E Kansas Ave, McPherson): $2.16

#2. Jumpstart (2107 E Kansas Ave, McPherson): $2.18

#3. 24/7 Travel Store (2200 N Buckeye St, Abilene): $2.27

Kentucky

#1. Sam's Club (5240 Frederica St, Owensboro): $2.31

#2. Dodge's Store (1204 W 7th St, Hopkinsville): $2.33

#3. Sam's Club (1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown): $2.34

Louisiana

#1. Walmart (2500 Archbishop Hannan Blvd, Meraux): $2.21

#2. Sam's Club (10444 N Mall Dr, Baton Rouge): $2.24

#2. Speed Racer (8020 Downman Rd, New Orleans): $2.24

Maine

#1. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.68

#1. Buxton Mini Mart (10 Turkey Ln, Buxton): $2.68

#3. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.70

Maryland

#1. Costco (575 E Ordnance Rd, Glen Burnie): $2.59

#1. Costco (7077 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover): $2.59

#3. Carroll Motor Fuels (3300 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore): $2.63

Massachusetts

#1. Quality Fuel (180 South Ave, Whitman): $2.53

#2. BJ's (460 State Rd , North Dartmouth): $2.55

#2. BJ's (460 State Rd, N. Dartmouth): $2.55

Michigan

#1. SNK (16650 Southfield Rd, Allen Park): $2.51

#2. Sunoco (8091 E 8 Mile Rd, Warren): $2.53

#3. Sam's Club (1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.54

Minnesota

#1. Stop N Go (2715 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud): $2.53

#2. Costco (4609 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown): $2.54

#2. Sam's Club (4743 Maple Grove Rd, Hermantown): $2.54

Mississippi

#1. Sam's Club (465 Goodman Rd, Southaven): $2.22

#1. Sam's Club (715 Bonita Dr, Meridian): $2.22

#3. Murphy USA (2411 Goodman Road West, Horn Lake): $2.24

Missouri

#1. Lion Stop (3525 Newman Rd, Joplin): $2.33

#2. Murphy USA (1224 S. Madison Ave, Webb City): $2.37

#2. Walmart (25145 Demott Dr, Joplin): $2.37

Montana

#1. Exxon (520 NE Main St, Lewistown): $2.68

#2. Sam's Club (4420 King Ave E, Billings): $2.71

#3. Costco (3880 Zoo Dr, Billings): $2.76

Nebraska

#1. NP MART (310 E Reichmuth Rd, Valley): $2.29

#2. Casey's (2605 S 160th St, Omaha): $2.34

#2. Mega Saver (8727 Maple St, Omaha): $2.34

Nevada

#1. One9 Fuel Stop (791 10th St, Carlin): $2.95

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2001 NV-766, Carlin): $2.95

#3. Maverik (775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain): $2.97

New Hampshire

#1. BJ's (210 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua): $2.60

#2. Nouria (51 Old Manchester Rd, Raymond): $2.64

#3. Mobil (3 Allenstown Rd, Allenstown): $2.67

New Jersey

#1. Exxon (4212 US-130, Willingboro): $2.63

#2. Dalta (1960 US-22 E , Union): $2.65

#3. Costco (100 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel): $2.66

New Mexico

#1. Picuris Travel Center (03A Puun-Na Rd, Peñasco): $2.44

#2. Murphy Express (201 Alameda Blvd. Nw, Albuquerque): $2.45

#2. Valero (100 Bien Muir Dr NE, Albuquerque): $2.45

New York

#1. Mike's Trading Post (2342 Printup Rd, Sanborn): $2.49

#2. Bear Clause Trading Post (5380 Chew Rd, Sanborn): $2.55

#3. Signals (11024 Southwestern Blvd, Irving): $2.57

North Carolina

#1. Twin Roads (1011 Liberty Rd, Archdale): $2.19

#2. Murphy USA (1860 Us Highway 74 West, Wadesboro): $2.48

#3. Waterfront Mini Mart (1000 Park Dr , Washington): $2.49

North Dakota

#1. Love's Travel Stop (1385 8th Ave SW, Valley City): $2.44

#2. Casey's (4301 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.49

#2. Casey's (204 42nd St S, Fargo): $2.49

Ohio

#1. Circle K (11133 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg): $2.35

#2. Costco (7135 Veterans Blvd, Liberty Township): $2.40

#2. Costco (9691 Waterstone Blvd, Cincinnati): $2.40

Oklahoma

#1. Sam's Club (6521 SE 29th St , Midwest City): $2.13

#1. VP Racing Fuels (1601 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City): $2.13

#3. Murphy Express (1721 N. Commerce St., Ardmore): $2.14

Oregon

#1. Love's Travel Stop (6457 Old Salem Rd NE, Albany): $2.97

#1. Costco (3130 Killdeer Ave, Albany): $2.97

#1. EZ Trip Travel Center (33380 OR-34 SE, Albany): $2.97

Pennsylvania

#1. Sam's Club (6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg): $2.75

#2. Sunoco (203 S 3rd St, Oxford): $2.79

#3. Shell (349 S Walnut St, Bath): $2.82

Rhode Island

#1. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.67

#2. Warwick Gas (335 Providence St, Warwick): $2.69

#3. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.73

South Carolina

#1. Exxon (3567 US-601 N, Pageland): $2.29

#2. Costco (1021 Oak Forest Ln , Myrtle Beach): $2.41

#3. Shell (15650 Wells Hwy, Seneca): $2.42

South Dakota

#1. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.47

#1. Conoco (2505 W Russell St, Sioux Falls): $2.47

#1. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.47

Tennessee

#1. Murphy USA (145 Walton Dr, Waverly): $2.19

#2. Costco (3775 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis): $2.25

#3. Walmart (2232 Gallatin Pike N, Madison): $2.29

Texas

#1. Sam's Club (3610 St Michael Dr, Texarkana): $2.15

#1. Super 1 Foods (2610 Richmond Rd, Texarkana): $2.15

#1. Walmart (3518 Richmond Rd, Texarkana): $2.15

Utah

#1. Costco (648 E 800 S , Orem): $2.84

#1. Sam's Club (1313 S University Ave, Provo): $2.84

#3. Sam's Club (11278 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan): $2.85

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.75

#1. 305 South (305 South St, Bennington): $2.75

#3. CITGO (6014 Rte 5, Ascutney): $2.79

Virginia

#1. Quik Fuel (212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill): $2.39

#1. Marathon (1436 W Danville St, South Hill): $2.39

#3. Sam's Club (13249 Lee Hwy, Bristol): $2.44

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.13

#2. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $3.18

#3. Samcor Fuel (14128 Smeyes Run Dr, Anacortes): $3.29

West Virginia

#1. Sheetz (39 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.53

#1. Exxon (595 US-33 E, Weston): $2.53

#1. Go Mart (306 Center Ave, Weston): $2.53

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.45

#1. Costco (15300 W Grange Ave, New Berlin): $2.45

#1. Meijer (831 E Sunset Dr, Waukesha): $2.45

Wyoming

#1. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.32

#2. Exxon (400 Valley Dr, Casper): $2.35

#3. Loaf 'N Jug (1900 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.37

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.