Chayce Beckham is a "Little Less Lonely" these days

Allan Geiger/Courtesy of BBR Music Group

By Jeremy Chua

Chayce Beckham has released a brand new love song, "Little Less Lonely."

Chayce co-wrote the passionate track with Lindsay Rimes and Matt Rogers, which arrives after his performance of the then-unreleased song onstage during Luke's Country On Tour.

"Been playing this one around the country during @lukebryan's #CountryOnTour all summer and decided to get it out to you guys!" Chayce shares on Instagram.

The American Idol alum is currently out on the Country On Tour with Luke and performing his own headlining shows and festivals. For a full list of dates, visit Chayce's website.

Chayce is currently #29 on the country charts with his self-penned single, "23."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!