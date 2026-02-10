Charles Kelley 'Can't Be Alone Tonight,' so he called Maren Morris

Charles Kelley's been teasing that he's adding a duet partner to one of the tracks from his Songs for a New Moon album, offering snippets to see if fans can sniff out his guest vocalist.

On Monday he confirmed they've succeeded, writing, "Y'all guessed it- 'Can't Be Alone Tonight' featuring [Maren Morris] will be out this Friday!" on Instagram. Charles also shared a video of the two together, listening to the playback of the track.

Songs for a New Moon came out in June and featured "Can't Lose You," which was a hit on the adult contemporary charts.

Feb. 5 marked the 10th anniversary of the Lady A vocalist's first solo project, The Driver.

Charles is set to play his first solo show in London at The Tabernacle on March 5.

