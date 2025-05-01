Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery and more to celebrate CMA Fest at the Opry

As the Grand Ole Opry continues marking its 100th birthday this year, it's also taking some time to celebrate CMA Fest.

The festivities kick off June 3 with two special shows starring Carrie Underwood, Bill Anderson and more.

The star power only grows on June 4, with Scotty McCreery, Justin Moore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Colbie Caillat and more set to take the stage.

A special June 5 show has just been added featuring Christian artist Brandon Lake, with the Opry's regular June 6 and June 7 shows to follow, as well.

Tickets are on sale at Opry.com now, where you can also check out the nightly lineups, which are continually updated.

