Carrie Underwood unveils new look as she goes #Bronde

Carrie Underwood's getting back to her roots, quite literally.

On Tuesday, the American Idol star posted new pictures to Instagram revealing a new look.

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," she commented, going on to thank her stylist and the salon.

She also added #NewOldMe and #Bronde, which denotes a color that's predominantly brown with some blond mixed in. Since winning American Idol in 2005, Carrie's hair has always been predominantly light blond.

Next up for the superstar, she plays the Voices of America Country Music Festival Aug. 8 in Butler County, Ohio.

