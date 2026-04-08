Carly Pearce's puppy love: The show she played for Johnny and June

Carly Pearce’s Monday benefit at City Winery raised $45,000 for Nashville’s Pet Community Center.

Ashley Cooke opened the show and returned during Carly’s set to sing Ashley McBryde’s part on “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Carly’s stripped-down performance included music from her upcoming album, including “Dream Come True” and her new hit, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay.”

“I am honored to be here tonight to raise money and awareness for needy pets in our community,” she told the audience. ”Pet Community Center does tremendous work to provide veterinary care, food, supplies, and spaying and neutering services to the most vulnerable pets in Nashville. As a dog mom of Johnny and June, I am here to honor them tonight!”

In addition to donating her time, Carly gave $5,000 to the cause.

View photos from the event

0 of 38 Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Carly Pearce performs at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Nashville's Pet Community Center Presents: Carly Pearce Live NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 06: Ashley Cooke and Carly Pearce perform at City Winery Nashville on April 06, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

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