Carly Pearce's 'Church Girl' has the congregation talking

The second taste of Carly Pearce's upcoming fifth album already has people talking — and it's not even out yet.

"So you like to get high when you talk to Jesus/ So you love who you love and you go out on the weekend/ So you drink and you think for yourself/ That don't mean you'll go to hell when you leave this world/ Just because you heard it in church, girl," she sings in a social media snippet of the new song.

In fact, the track's already become a bit of a lightning rod online.

"I know a lot of y’all have been inspired to share your stories here. I see you," Carly posted with the clip. "Please know, this is a place for love and a place for acceptance. No matter what you’re going through, or what you’ve overcome, 'Church Girl' is for you. And it’s yours, Jan 23."

"Church Girl" follows Carly's album's lead single, "Dream Come True," which has just started its climb up the country chart.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.