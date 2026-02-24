Carly Pearce stares off into the distance at what's next

Is Carly Pearce getting ready to announce her much-anticipated fifth studio album?

She scrubbed her Instagram account Monday, save for a lone picture of her sitting on the edge of a bed wearing a negligee, staring off into the distance.

On Tuesday, she announced a benefit via X that promises both her hits and music from her upcoming album.

The April 6 show at City Winery Nashville will feature an intimate acoustic performance with her full band. Presales start Wednesday for the concert to help Pet Community Center Nashville, which provides affordable vet care and lifesaving services for local pets.

Of course, Carly fans are familiar with how much she loves her two shih tzus, Johnny and June.

So far she's released "Church Girl" and her current single, "Dream Come True," from her upcoming project.

