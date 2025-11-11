Carly Pearce opens new chapter with mysterious new song

Carly Pearce's next musical era is finally on the horizon.

"what would you sacrifice to keep a dream alive?" she asks on her socials, along with new visuals that show her sitting onstage at a theater behind a lighted makeup mirror, with the stage seeming to mimic her dressing room.

While you can pre-save the new track, it's not clear what its title is. There are also photos of Carly in the studio as well as an instrumental snippet that seems to confirm the acoustic, rootsy feel she's previously said her fifth album will have.

Carly's most recent album, hummingbird, came out in June 2024 and featured the hits "we don't fight anymore" with Chris Stapleton and "truck on fire."

