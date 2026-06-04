Carly Pearce joins 'Billboard' Country Live following Country Power Players gathering

Carly Pearce is joining the lineup for Thursday's free Billboard Country Live concert at Category 10 in Nashville.

She'll take the stage alongside previously announced acts The Red Clay Strays, Chase Rice, Corey Kent, Drew Baldridge, Hunter Hayes, Lanie Gardner, The Band Perry, The Grimm and Ty Myers.

Tucker Wetmore is Friday's headliner, with Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Kaitlin Butts, Priscilla Block, Something Out West and Stella Lefty all set to play as well.

Billboard kicked off its three-day takeover at Category 10 with Wednesday's Country Power Players gathering.

"The House That Built Me" co-writer Tom Douglas gave Miranda Lambert the Icon Award, while HARDY officially named Tucker Billboard's Rising Star.

Comedian Matt Rife presented the Strays the Groundbreaker honor, while Clint Black gave Riley Green the Hitmaker Award.

You can RSVP for the free shows at live.billboard.com/country.

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