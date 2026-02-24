Carl the Cowboy Corgi is overshadowing Riley Green, but he's fine with that

Among Riley Green devotees, one of the only things that rivals seeing him shirtless is an appearance by his dog, Carl the Cowboy Corgi.

Recently, Riley revealed that Carl has become a daddy.

"Carl and Carol Ann, that’s his little girlfriend, they had corgi blue heeler puppies, and it’s all that’s going on at the farm in Alabama right now."

"It’s kinda nice," Riley continues. "Nobody talks to me, they just go right into the puppy room, you know? He just had two [puppies], so I’m in this weird spot of if she’d had a [large] litter, I probably would have had to get rid of some. But just two, I’m like, 'We might have to keep ‘em.'"

For more of Carl, you can check out his Instagram.

For more of Riley, you'll want to be sure to check out the new Taylor Sheridan series Marshals, where the country star is set to make his acting debut. It premieres March 1 on CBS and Paramount+.

