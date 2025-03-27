Brothers Osborne are about to 'Finish This Drink'

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

Get ready to belly up to the bar with TJ and John, as Brothers Osborne prepare to unleash the floodgates on new tunes.

"We've talked a lot about releasing music more consistently—and the time has finally come," they announced Thursday on their socials. "Once we start, we won't stop."

The post's accompanying picture shows a denim jacket emblazoned with "Finish This Drink/ Bros O./Deale, MD," which the caption reveals will arrive April 4. Of course, Deale is the siblings' hometown.

The two haven't put out new music since the Break Mine EP in March 2024. Their last full-length effort was September 2023's self-titled fourth studio album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!