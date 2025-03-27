Brothers Osborne are about to 'Finish This Drink'

Get ready to belly up to the bar with TJ and John, as Brothers Osborne prepare to unleash the floodgates on new tunes.

"We've talked a lot about releasing music more consistently—and the time has finally come," they announced Thursday on their socials. "Once we start, we won't stop."

The post's accompanying picture shows a denim jacket emblazoned with "Finish This Drink/ Bros O./Deale, MD," which the caption reveals will arrive April 4. Of course, Deale is the siblings' hometown.

The two haven't put out new music since the Break Mine EP in March 2024. Their last full-length effort was September 2023's self-titled fourth studio album.

