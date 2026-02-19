Brian Kelley on possible FGL reunion: 'If I do think about it, it does excite me'

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have been doing their own things since they put Florida Georgia Line on ice in 2022. But in a recent podcast interview, Brian hinted that the door might be open for a reunion — at some point.

Asked on the Country Outdoors Podcast if he and Tyler were getting back together, Brian said, "Right now, I think just working on our brotherhood is kind of top-tier most important for us. And I think, Lord willing, the brotherhood will lead its way home. So we'll see. But right now ... I think we're both focused on the friendship and working our own stuff still. But I think time will tell. ... I think the options are endless right now. It's really cool to see what time can do, as well."

"But," he added, "if I do think about it, it does excite me, so we'll see."

Brian just released a new song, "93 in the Keys." Tyler is working on his next solo album, and meanwhile, he co-wrote George Birge and Luke Bryan's new collaboration, "Ride, Ride, Ride."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.