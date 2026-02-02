Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice & Gabby Barrett booked for All-American Halftime Show

Amber Cochran Gilbert & Brantley Gilbert (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Stephen Hubbard

Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett are set to play Turning Point USA's alternative Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Billed as The All-American Halftime Show, the concert is set to stream around 8 p.m. ET on Turning Point's YouTube channel, among various other outlets. So far, the venue has not been announced.

Bad Bunny, who just won album of the year at Sunday's Grammys, will play the actual Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

