Brad Paisley's 'Truck Still Works' and he's taking it on tour

Brad Paisley's gearing up for the Truck Still Works World Tour, which kicks off May 21 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The 16-stop trek, named for his latest single, includes Brad's first time playing both Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Greek Theatre in L.A.

Walker Hayes is booked for all the dates, while Avery Anna, Mae Estes and Alexandra Kay will take turns opening.

Presales kick off Tuesday, March 4, before becoming available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.