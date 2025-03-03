Brad Paisley's 'Truck Still Works' and he's taking it on tour

2024 NBCUniversal Media, LLC
By Stephen Hubbard

Brad Paisley's gearing up for the Truck Still Works World Tour, which kicks off May 21 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The 16-stop trek, named for his latest single, includes Brad's first time playing both Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Greek Theatre in L.A.

Walker Hayes is booked for all the dates, while Avery Anna, Mae Estes and Alexandra Kay will take turns opening.

Presales kick off Tuesday, March 4, before becoming available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!