Brad Paisley adds to his 'Tacklebox' with help from Miranda Lambert

It's been a month since Brad Paisley launched his new Tacklebox project, and it's time for an update: His latest addition, "Someone Else's Arms," is out now and features Miranda Lambert.

He's added six tracks so far, drawing from his vast catalog of unreleased and unrecorded songs: "Fallin'," "This Town Ain't Small Enough," "Without You," "Hi Ho Silverado (featuring David Lee Murphy)," "Overnight Low" and "Helen Back."

Look for more new additions in the weeks to come.

Brad's currently touring Europe, before he returns to the States to play Provo, Utah, July 4 and resume his U.S. tour.

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