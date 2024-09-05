Blake Shelton announces 2025 Friends & Heroes Tour with Craig Morgan, Trace Adkins + more

Blake Shelton is hitting the road in 2025 for his Friends & Heroes Tour.



The newly announced star-studded trek will feature opening support from country icons Craig Morgan, Deana Carter and Trace Adkins, as well as rising artist Emily Ann Roberts.



"The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can't think of a cooler concert to see," Blake shares in a press statement. "I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can't wait."



Blake will kick things off Feb. 27 in Lexington, Kentucky, before hitting Knoxville, Newark, Boston, Atlanta and more, and wrapping up March 22 in State College, Pennsylvania.



General sale starts Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time after the fan presale runs from Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. to Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.



For a full list of dates, visit Blake's website.



If you also want to catch Blake at his debut Vegas residency, Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas, in February, you can grab tickets at ticketmaster.com/BlakeSheltonVegas.

On the music front, Blake's currently #7 on the country charts with his Post Malone-assisted collab, "Pour Me a Drink."



Additionally, it was recently announced that Blake parted ways with his longtime label home, Warner Music Nashville, after a partnership of 23 years.

