Blake Shelton lives just down 'The Road' from his new collaborator, Taylor Sheridan

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

Though Blake Shelton's days on The Voice are over, he's now busy working on a musical reality show of his own with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

As you might expect, the two cowboys are kindred spirits.

"We've had a few meetings now and we've got a lot in common," Blake tells ABC Audio. "He's got a house actually not far from mine. I live in southern Oklahoma, and he's got a place over there in kind of northwest Texas, which is not far from mine at all. And we know a lot of the same people, and we run in the same crowd."

"He's probably gonna want to kill me before this is over with," Blake jokes. "But I think we're going to come up with something good along the way."

Blake and Taylor's show is called The Road, and it'll follow new artists as they open for an established star — namely Keith Urban. The show's shooting now and is set to premiere on CBS in the fall.

