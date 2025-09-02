Big Machine crams 20 years of music into one massive Nashville concert

Big Machine celebrated 20 years of making music by throwing a massive free concert for more than 100,000 fans on Nashville's lower Broadway Friday night.

The star-studded show began with Danielle Peck, the first Big Machine artist to send a single to radio, and her hits "Findin' a Good Man" and "I Don't." Jack Ingram, the first Big Machine artist to hit #1, delivered "Wherever You Are" and "Love You."

Current hitmakers Brett Young and Carly Pearce also took the stage, with Brett performing "In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy," "Sleep Without You" and "Here Tonight." Carly offered "Next Girl," "What He Didn't Do" and "I Hope You're Happy Now," while reappearing to perform "Don't Mind If I Do" with Riley Green and "My Wish" with Rascal Flatts.

Riley's set also included a special appearance by Hannah McFarland on "Pick a Place," as well as his hits "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," "There Was This Girl" and "Worst Way."

Sheryl Crow brought the rock vibes with "Steve McQueen" and "Everyday is a Winding Road." The Band Perry, Aaron Lewis, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, Preston Cooper and The Jack Wharff Band took the stage, as well.

Rascal Flatts were indeed the mystery band who closed the show with renditions of "Fast Cars and Freedom," "I Like the Sound of That" and "Life is a Highway." R&B star Akon even stopped by to perform "Hold the Umbrella" with lead singer Gary LeVox.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.