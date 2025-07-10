Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Cedar Valley Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,337 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Canyon Vista Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,337 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Canyon Ridge Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,050 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Walsh Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,178 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Stiles Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,610 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Sycamore Springs Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Dripping Springs Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,022 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Hill Country Middle School
- School grades: 6-9
- Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 968 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. West Ridge Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 899 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Chaparral Star Academy
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 360 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Meridian World School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Enrollment: 1,729 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+