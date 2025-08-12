Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Syracuse metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#25. Katy Christian Academy

- Location: Katy, TX

- Enrollment: 101 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Esprit International School

- Location: The Woodlands, TX

- Enrollment: 158 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. First Baptist Christian Academy

- Location: Pasadena, TX

- Enrollment: 550 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Cypress Christian School

- Location: Cypress, TX

- Enrollment: 815 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Iman Academy - Southwest Campus

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 395 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. The Post Oak School

- Location: Bellaire, TX

- Enrollment: 466 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Robert M. Beren Academy

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 311 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. The Covenant Preparatory School

- Location: Kingwood, TX

- Enrollment: 362 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Darul Arqam Academy North

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 301 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Providence Classical School

- Location: Spring, TX

- Enrollment: 413 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. The Woodlands Christian Academy

- Location: The Woodlands, TX

- Enrollment: 878 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Westbury Christian School

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 327 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. School of the Woods

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 288 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Second Baptist School - Woodway

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 1,204 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 790 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. LIH - Lycée International de Houston

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 380 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Fort Bend Christian Academy

- Location: Sugar Land, TX

- Enrollment: 844 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Houston Quran Academy

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Saint Thomas' Episcopal School

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 635 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. British International School of Houston

- Location: Katy, TX

- Enrollment: 1,200 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. The Kinkaid School

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 1,469 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. The Awty International School

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. The John Cooper School

- Location: The Woodlands, TX

- Enrollment: 1,343 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. The Village School

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 1,882 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. St. John's School

- Location: Houston, TX

- Enrollment: 1,424 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+