Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#25. First Baptist Academy

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 385 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#24. The Winston School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 185 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#23. The Covenant School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 726 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Selwyn School

- Location: Argyle, TX

- Enrollment: 134 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#21. Brighter Horizons Academy

- Location: Garland, TX

- Enrollment: 1,095 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#20. All Saints' Episcopal School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX

- Enrollment: 1,246 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#19. Southwest Christian School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX

- Enrollment: 982 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#18. Prince of Peace Christian School

- Location: Carrollton, TX

- Enrollment: 738 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#17. Trinity Valley School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX

- Enrollment: 1,005 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#16. Trinity Christian Academy

- Location: Addison, TX

- Enrollment: 1,444 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#15. Lakehill Preparatory School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 427 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#14. Covenant Christian Academy

- Location: Colleyville, TX

- Enrollment: 613 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#13. Akiba Yavneh Academy

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 448 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#12. The Clariden School

- Location: Southlake, TX

- Enrollment: 202 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#11. Parish Episcopal School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#10. Alcuin School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 604 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#9. The Highlands School

- Location: Irving, TX

- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#8. E.A. Young Academy

- Location: Roanoke, TX

- Enrollment: 85 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#7. The Westwood School

- Location: Addison, TX

- Enrollment: 225 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#6. The Oakridge School

- Location: Arlington, TX

- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Fort Worth Country Day

- Location: Fort Worth, TX

- Enrollment: 1,097 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#4. Dallas International School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 705 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#3. The Episcopal School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,187 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. Greenhill School

- Location: Addison, TX

- Enrollment: 1,437 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#1. The Hockaday School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,113 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+