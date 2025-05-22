Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Holy Cross of San Antonio
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 294 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Bracken Christian School
- Location: Bulverde, TX
- Enrollment: 489 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. River City Believers Academy
- Location: Selma, TX
- Enrollment: 180 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#22. First Baptist Academy of Universal City
- Location: Universal City, TX
- Enrollment: 307 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#21. Sunnybrook Christian Academy
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 57 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#20. Crestmont Christian Preparatory School
- Location: Boerne, TX
- Enrollment: 150 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#19. Cornerstone Christian Schools
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 2,150 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#18. New Life Christian Academy
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 61 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#17. New Braunfels Christian Academy
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. The Atonement Catholic Academy
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 272 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Town East Christian School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 91 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Incarnate Word High School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 311 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Scenic Hills Christian Academy
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 142 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Living Rock Academy
- Location: Bulverde, TX
- Enrollment: 116 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Central Catholic High School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 536 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Enrollment: 208 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Antonian College Preparatory High School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 668 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. St. Anthony Catholic High School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 230 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. The Christian School at Castle Hills
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 802 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. San Antonio Christian School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 910 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Lutheran High School of San Antonio
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 144 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Geneva School of Boerne
- Location: Boerne, TX
- Enrollment: 647 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Keystone School
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 483 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Saint Mary's Hall
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 745 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. TMI Episcopal
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Enrollment: 600 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+