Best private high schools in the San Antonio metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Holy Cross of San Antonio

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 294 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Bracken Christian School

- Location: Bulverde, TX

- Enrollment: 489 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. River City Believers Academy

- Location: Selma, TX

- Enrollment: 180 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. First Baptist Academy of Universal City

- Location: Universal City, TX

- Enrollment: 307 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Sunnybrook Christian Academy

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 57 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#20. Crestmont Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Boerne, TX

- Enrollment: 150 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#19. Cornerstone Christian Schools

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 2,150 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#18. New Life Christian Academy

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 61 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#17. New Braunfels Christian Academy

- Location: New Braunfels, TX

- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. The Atonement Catholic Academy

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 272 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Town East Christian School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 91 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Incarnate Word High School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 311 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Scenic Hills Christian Academy

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 142 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Living Rock Academy

- Location: Bulverde, TX

- Enrollment: 116 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Central Catholic High School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 536 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. St. John Paul II Catholic High School

- Location: New Braunfels, TX

- Enrollment: 208 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Antonian College Preparatory High School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 668 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. St. Anthony Catholic High School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 230 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. The Christian School at Castle Hills

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 802 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. San Antonio Christian School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 910 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Lutheran High School of San Antonio

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 144 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Geneva School of Boerne

- Location: Boerne, TX

- Enrollment: 647 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Keystone School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 483 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Saint Mary's Hall

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 745 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. TMI Episcopal

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 600 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+