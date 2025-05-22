Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#16. Solid Rock Christian Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 13 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#15. Life Center Christian Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 16 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#14. Maranata Christian Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 26 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#13. Bethesda Christian Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 39 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#12. Calvary West Christian High School

- Location: Anthony, NM

- Enrollment: 47 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#11. Father Yermo Elementary School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 126 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#10. Father Yermo High School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 111 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#9. Las Cruces Catholic School

- Location: Las Cruces, NM

- Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#8. Mesilla Valley Christian School

- Location: Las Cruces, NM

- Enrollment: 392 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#7. Jesus Chapel School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 118 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#6. CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 390 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Northeast Christian Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 91 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#4. Loretto Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#3. Lydia Patterson Institute

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 279 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#2. Immanuel Christian School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 500 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#1. Radford School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 268 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+