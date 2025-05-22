Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Fusion Academy Austin
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 159 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Academy of Thought and Industry at Austin
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 43 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#23. San Juan Diego Catholic High School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 127 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#22. Summit Christian Academy - Cedar Park, TX
- Location: Cedar Park, TX
- Enrollment: 302 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#21. Huntington-Surrey Preparatory School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 34 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#20. Grace Academy of Georgetown
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Enrollment: 359 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. Sterling Classical School
- Location: Leander, TX
- Enrollment: 283 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. St. Mary's Catholic School
- Location: Taylor, TX
- Enrollment: 274 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. AESA Prep Academy
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 146 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Concordia High School
- Location: Pflugerville , TX
- Enrollment: 117 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Round Rock Christian Academy
- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Enrollment: 711 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. San Marcos Academy
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- Enrollment: 318 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Brentwood Christian School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 679 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Hill Country Christian School of Austin
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 602 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Austin Tennis Academy College Prep
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 38 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Regents School of Austin
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 1,079 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Austin Waldorf School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 415 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 414 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Hyde Park Schools
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 808 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Headwaters School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 500 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. St. Michael's Catholic Preparatory School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 918 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Griffin School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 160 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. St. Andrew's Episcopal School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 989 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Austin Peace Academy
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 338 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. St. Stephen's Episcopal School
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 712 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+