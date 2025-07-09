Best places to live in the Austin metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Austin metro area using data from Niche. (Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. San Marcos

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 68,920

#24. Hornsby Bend

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 12,021

#23. Wimberley

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,873

#22. Kyle

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 52,439

#21. Manchaca

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,002

#20. Hutto

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 32,188

#19. Barton Creek

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,281

#18. Wells Branch

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 14,156

#17. Georgetown

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 78,803

#16. Lago Vista

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,341

#15. Hudson Bend

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,902

#14. Buda

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 15,487

#13. Pflugerville

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 65,162

#12. Dripping Springs

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,322

#11. Austin

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 967,862

#10. Round Rock

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 124,288

#9. Shady Hollow

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 5,821

#8. Lakeway

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,130

#7. Leander

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 67,880

#6. Bee Cave

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,861

#5. The Hills

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,579

#4. Cedar Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 77,474

#3. Rollingwood

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,371

#2. West Lake Hills

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,315

#1. Brushy Creek

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 20,953

