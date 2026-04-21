Stacker compiled a list featuring the New York Giants seasons that most exceeded expectations since 2000 using data from Pro Football Reference

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Best draft picks in Dallas Cowboys history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Dallas Cowboys history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Larry Allen (1994, Round 2, Pick 46)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 101

- Pro Bowls: 11

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 203

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#9. Steve Wisniewski (1989, Round 2, Pick 29)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 102

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 206

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#8. Zack Martin (2014, Round 1, Pick 16)

- Position: G

- Career wAV: 103

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 7

- Games Played: 162

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#5. Michael Irvin (1988, Round 1, Pick 11) (tie)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 104

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 159

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#5. Dak Prescott (2016, Round 4, Pick 135) (tie)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 104

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 139

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#5. Roger Staubach (1964, Round 10, Pick 129) (tie)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 104

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 131

- Seasons as Starter: 8

#4. Tony Dorsett (1977, Round 1, Pick 2)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 107

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 173

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#3. Bob Lilly (1961, Round 1, Pick 13)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 112

- Pro Bowls: 11

- First-Team All-Pro: 7

- Games Played: 196

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#2. Randy White (1975, Round 1, Pick 2)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 116

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 7

- Games Played: 209

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#1. Emmitt Smith (1990, Round 1, Pick 17)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 129

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 4

- Games Played: 226

- Seasons as Starter: 14