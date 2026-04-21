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Best draft picks in Houston Texans history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Houston Texans history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Eric Winston (2006, Round 3, Pick 66)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 53

- Pro Bowls: 0

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 165

- Seasons as Starter: 7

#7. DeMeco Ryans (2006, Round 2, Pick 33) (tie)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 58

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 140

- Seasons as Starter: 8

#7. Ben Jones (2012, Round 4, Pick 99) (tie)

- Position: C

- Career wAV: 58

- Pro Bowls: 1

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 172

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#7. Deshaun Watson (2017, Round 1, Pick 12) (tie)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 58

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 73

- Seasons as Starter: 4

#6. Jadeveon Clowney (2014, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 63

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 153

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#5. Mario Williams (2006, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 79

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 158

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#4. DeAndre Hopkins (2013, Round 1, Pick 27)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 84

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 195

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#3. Duane Brown (2008, Round 1, Pick 26)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 91

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 220

- Seasons as Starter: 15

#2. Andre Johnson (2003, Round 1, Pick 3)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 94

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 193

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#1. J.J. Watt (2011, Round 1, Pick 11)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 110

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 151

- Seasons as Starter: 10