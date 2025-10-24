'Beautiful Things' opens the door for Megan Moroney's 3rd album

The first taste of Megan Moroney's third studio album is here with the arrival of "Beautiful Things."

Megan debuted it in March during a surprise appearance at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe with pop superstar Ed Sheeran, and it went on to become a favorite on her Am I Okay? Tour. You can check out a live version of "Beautiful Things" shot during Megan's first time headlining a stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.

Megan was inspired to write the tune after the arrival of her niece.

“When she was born, I remember just looking at her and being like, ‘She’s so perfect, and I just never want anything sad to happen to her,’" Megan recalls.

"Beautiful Things" offers a reassuring shoulder for some of the hurtful things life can bring.

“Fires burn up canyons, a hurricane can wreck a beach/ Words can make a mockingbird forget they’re born to sing/ Lies can break a fragile heart and doubt can crush your dreams," Megan sings, "But honey, just take it from me, the world is hard on beautiful things.”

You can stream the studio version of "Beautiful Things" now.

