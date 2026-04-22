'Be Her' and 'Choosin' Texas' are tag teaming the charts for Ella Langley

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" is proving to have incredible staying power, hanging on atop the Billboard Hot 100 for its seventh week.

At the same time, her follow-up radio single, "Be Her," is coming on strong, checking in at #4 on the all-genre tally, making the Alabama native the first female country artist ever to have two songs in the top five simultaneously.

Ella's finding similar success on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, with "Texas" at #3 and "Her" at #10. That makes her the first woman ever to have two solo songs in the top 10 at the same time.

Make no mistake, Ella's done it before, she just had some help from Riley Green. Starting in December, their duet "Don't Mind If I Do" spent five weeks together with "Texas" in the top 10.

Lainey Wilson's also had two songs in the top 10 twice before, but each time one was a duet. First was "Heart Like a Truck" and "wait in the truck" with HARDY, followed by "Watermelon Moonshine" and "Save Me" with Jelly Roll, all in 2023.

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