'Bar None': Jordan Davis keeps score with new single

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

While we don't know many details about Jordan Davis' next album — other than it's supposed to arrive later this year — we do know what his new single is: "Bar None."

"Gonna need three or four more/ Baby if moving on had a scoreboard/ It’d say you and your memory, one/ Me and this bar, none," he sings in the upbeat breakup tune.

"Bar None" follows Jordan's most recent #1, "I Ain't Sayin'," which will also be on the new record.

Find out more when Jordan stops by CBS Mornings on Monday, March 31, before he shows off his bartending skills on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Thursday.

