Bailey Zimmerman's tailgating ahead of his tour

Bailey Zimmerman's 'Different Night Same Rodeo College Tailgate Experience' (Live Nation)
By Stephen Hubbard
Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour doesn't kick off until February, but he's giving fans in some cities a preview with his College Tailgate Experience.
The first one took place Saturday at Clemson University in Greenville, South Carolina, around the Syracuse vs. Clemson game. Each stop will feature free exclusive merch while it lasts, a temporary tattoo parlor and a Chevy Silverado that's been transformed into a photo booth.
Next up is Sept. 27 at the University of Georgia in Athens, followed by an Oct. 4 stop at Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth. From there, it's the University of Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 11, with the Oct. 18 city still to be announced.

The exact locations will be revealed on Live Nation's socials.

Bailey's most recent #1, "Backup Plan" with Luke Combs, is ESPN's 2025 college football anthem this season.

