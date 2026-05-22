Bailey Zimmerman's Miley Cyrus moment was such a hit, it's now part of his catalog

Bailey Zimmerman's cover of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" was such a hit on his Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, he went into the studio to record it.

"I haven't covered many songs in my career but over the last few months of playing this night after night and seeing all the excitement from everyone, not only at the shows but online as well, just made me want to get it out to y'all," he said on Instagram. "Thank you @mileycyrus for giving us this absolute banger."

"The Climb" is Bailey's first new music since he released "Just Believe" with Brandon Lake in March.

His latest radio hit, "Chevy Silverado," just claimed its place in country's top 15.

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