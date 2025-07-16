Bailey Zimmerman's got rope swings, pyro + a crowd that gets more excited every night

From the very beginning, Bailey Zimmerman's summer tour has been exceeding his expectations.

"The New to Country Tour so far has been crazier than I even thought it was gonna be," he says. "I came out the first night in Indianapolis and they were screaming so loud. It was like buzzing my whole body. It was crazy."

"And I thought we couldn't beat that," he continues. "And then I went to Michigan and it was, like, even bigger and better and louder and crazier."

Because of that, Bailey says his "expectations are gonna be higher for every other city" on his itinerary. Of course, the "Backup Plan" hitmaker is playing his own part in whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

"I come in on a rope swing," he explains. "There's a bunch of stuff blowing up and pyro. It's just like — ah, man, doesn't get much better than that."

Bailey's show pulls into Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Thursday night for Country Jam USA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.