Bailey Zimmerman's busy making his first arena tour 'one of the best shows ever'

The kickoff of Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour is a little more than a week away, and he's buckling down to get ready.

"I can't believe my first Arena tour starts in 10 days," he wrote from a plane on Monday as he returned to Nashville. "I'm so freakin pumped but at the same time I'm so nervous because this means so much to me and I wanna kill it for y'all."

"that's why I'm headed into rehearsals tomorrow for a week straight and I'm not sleeping until this show is one of the best shows y'all have ever seen," he continued. "nothing is more important to me right now than giving yall everything i got this year."



"New tour… New stage… ARENAS BABY," he closed, adding the fire emoji. "WHAT SHOW ARE YALL COMING TO?!"

Bailey opens the tour Feb. 19 in Estero, Florida, and is set to play 30 dates before he wraps June 20 in Canada.

