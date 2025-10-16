Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs team up to play ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Stephen Hubbard

For country stars who are football fans, it's probably one of the best gigs you can get: Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs will play ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday. 

"WE'RE SO READY FOR THIS!" the show wrote on its socials. "Join us in Athens on Myers Quad."

Luke and Bailey are set to perform before the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Sanford Stadium.
While it's a safe bet the two will perform their #1 hit "Backup Plan," Bailey's fans will get to see even more.

"Stick around after the show if you're in Athens to hear @baileyzimmerman perform two additional songs," the show added. 

You can tune in to watch College GameDay Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!