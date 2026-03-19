Ashley McBryde's new album is 'Wild' & it's coming in May

Ashley McBryde's fifth studio album, Wild, will arrive on May 8.

“When people hear this record, I hope it wakes up the part of them that I’m singing about in ‘Wild’—the part that still believes in those unrealized dreams and untaken risks,” Ashley says. “I believe that wild little kid is still alive inside of all of us, and that’s the version of everyone that I want to sing to.”

Wild was produced by Brothers Osborne's John Osborne, who worked with Ashley on her Lindeville project, and features tracks from her road band, Deadhorse, as opposed to studio musicians.

“Ashley McBryde is a rare gem,” John says. “There are people out there with natural ability and there are people that dedicate every waking hour to honing their craft. Ashley is both. Never settling. Always reaching. The perfect combination of vulnerable and fearless.”

The record features the previously released "Rattlesnake Preacher," "Arkansas Mud" and her current radio single, "What If We Don't." The new cut "Bottle Tells Me So" will arrive on Friday.

Ashley's most recent album, The Devil I Know, came out in September 2023.

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