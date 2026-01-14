Ashley McBryde asks 'What If We Don't' as she preps fifth album

Ashley McBryde's digging deep with her new radio single, "What If We Don't."

"This one is for anyone who doesn't want to look back and wonder," she said as she teased the track on Instagram.

She revealed more in a news release about the song, which drops Jan. 23.

"'What If We Don't' came to me, Terri Jo Box, and Randall Clay sitting around a fire pit on a back porch, reminiscing on all the moments that we could've made a different choice and wondering if we should've," she says. "It's about the leaps of faith that you do or don't take, and having to learn to live with those consequences either way."

The track's a preview of her upcoming fifth album, the follow-up to 2023's The Devil I Know.

"What If We Don't" will arrive as Ashley kicks off her 2026 Redemption Residency Jan. 22 and 23 at Chief's Neon Steeple in downtown Nashville. The first two shows are titled "Just Me + My Shadow," since they're just Ashley and her guitar.

