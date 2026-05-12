Ashley Cooke's taking those 'baby blues' on tour

Ashley Cooke will launch the baby blues world tour this fall, with an itinerary set to take her both across the U.S. and across the pond.

The 28-date trek kicks off Sept. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will pass through Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles before wrapping Feb. 25 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

In January, the "your place" hitmaker will play half a dozen dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Timmy McKeever, McCoy Moore, Just Jayne, Aniston Pate and Hannah McFarland will join her at different times on the run, named after a track on her self-titled sophomore album that arrives Aug. 14.

Tickets for Ashley's baby blues world tour go on sale Friday.

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