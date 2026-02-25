All-star Tammy Wynette TV special to take over the Ryman

The First Lady of Country Music passed away in 1998, but her music will once again fill Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on March 30 for the Tammy Wynette Tribute Concert.

Randy Houser, Wynonna, Lorrie Morgan, Terri Clark, Patty Griffin, Heart's Ann Wilson, The War & Treaty, Gretchen Wilson, Carlene Carter, Macy Gray, Lucinda Williams, Valerie June, Mandy Barnett and Carter Faith will take the stage, along with Georgette Jones, Tammy's only child with George Jones.

Look for more artists to be added as well.

While we don't know who will be singing what, we do know some of the songs that will be part of the program.

"Stand by Your Man," "D-I-V-O-R-C-E," "I Don't Wanna Play House," "Til I Get It Right," "Woman to Woman," "Apartment #9," "Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad" and "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" are just some of Tammy's hits set to be performed.

Duets made famous by George & Tammy like "Golden Ring," "We're Gonna Hold On," "One" and "Whatever Happened to Us" are also on the list.

Tickets are on sale now, with the show set to be recorded to air as part of Great Performances on PBS.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.