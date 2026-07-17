'All My Exes' think about the 'What Ifs': Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown have 'Never Been in Love'

It's time for a high school reunion with Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown.

Having first met during their teen years in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, the two went on to top the chart with "What Ifs" in 2017, and now they could do it again.

"I wrote 'Never Been in Love' about the stage of life I'm in now," Lauren says. "I remember falling for my husband and feeling different than I've ever felt before. When you find true love and happiness, you realize how much you never had it in past relationships."

"I'm so excited to sing this song with my boy, Kane Brown," she adds. "We've come a long way from those two kids singing 'What Ifs' ten years ago. It's so exciting to sing this song to celebrate the love we have with our spouses and children.”

"Never Been in Love" will appear on Lauren's Stages album, which drops Aug. 28.

"What Ifs" was included on Kane's debut album from 2016 and went on to become his first #1. It was Lauren's second, following "Road Less Traveled."

The duet would go on to be certified Diamond, signifying 10 million in sales.

If you're thinking Lauren seems to be gifted at duets, you're right: She currently has a top-15 hit with Chase Matthew and "All My Exes."

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