Alan Jackson will be at the Ryman for the National Memorial Day Concert

Alan Jackson will perform at the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert from the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Jamey Johnson, an eight-year member of the Marine Corps Reserve, is also set to sing from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, along with Mickey Guyton.

The 37-year tradition will air live on Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, American Forces Network and YouTube. The 90-minute show will be hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise.

Alan's appearance will take place a little more than a month before the star-studded, sold-out conclusion of his touring career on June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

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