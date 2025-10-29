From '3-rex' to 'Jurassic Park,' it's a dinosaur world for Scotty McCreery

Dinosaurs are big at Scotty McCreery's house these days.

Since his son Avery McCreery turned 3 on Oct. 24, it's a theme that started with his birthday party and will likely stick around until Halloween.

"We had a big dinosaur '3-rex' party. It was a lot of fun, a lot of dinosaur toys," Scotty tells ABC Audio. "I got a big T. rex blowup costume that I got from Amazon that I think scared most of the children."

"I think Avery was having fun with it, but I had to go apologize to a few kids," he continues. "But yeah, we had so much fun. The cake was great, the vibes were good. And I think we're gonna be carrying the T. rex theme on into Halloween, because why not?"

Scotty's not planning to wear the inflatable, however.

"I think we're gonna try and do Jurassic Park for Halloween," he clarifies. "So I might be Dr. Grant and, you know, just put on a red bandana, a nice hat, some jeans, and I'm pretty good."

There's a new member of Scotty's trick-or-treating troupe this year, since Oliver Cooke McCreery joined the family on Sept. 18.

