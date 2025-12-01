2026 ACM Awards will return to Sin City

Academy of Country Music Awards 2026 (dcp/ACM/Prime Video)
By Andrea Dresdale

The 2026 edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards is heading back to Sin City.

The 61st annual ACMs will take place May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Tickets will go on sale early next year.

The Academy of Country Music Awards marked its 60th anniversary this year with a ceremony hosted by Reba McEntire in Frisco, Texas. The big winners included Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion and Brooks & Dunn.

