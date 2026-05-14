Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Sawyer Brown at the Tobin Center!

Sawyer Brown @ Tobin Center 2026

5/12-5/22

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sawyer Brown: The Boys And Me. August 9th at the Tobin Center!

Tickets on sale now at tobincenter.org!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/12/2026 - 05/22/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Sawyer Brown, August 9, 2026 at the Tobin Center. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.